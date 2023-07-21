SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

