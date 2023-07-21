SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
SDY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
