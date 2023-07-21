SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SDY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.