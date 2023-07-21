SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 250,637 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,078 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 462,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,674,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EWX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. 1,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.