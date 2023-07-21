SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 433.3% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

