SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.01

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $233.01 and last traded at $231.73, with a volume of 25747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

