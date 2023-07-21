Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,817.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,721.25 ($48.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,100 ($40.53) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($55.77) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,633 ($47.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,654 ($34.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($50.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,433.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,636.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,517.77.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.