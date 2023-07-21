Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 1,093,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

