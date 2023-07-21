Stack Financial Management Inc Has $24.11 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 710,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,631,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 480,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

