Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 825 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 825 ($10.79) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.73) to GBX 797 ($10.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.39) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 970 ($12.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.38) to GBX 805 ($10.53) in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

