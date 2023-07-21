Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 825 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 825 ($10.79) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SCBFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.73) to GBX 797 ($10.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.39) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 970 ($12.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.38) to GBX 805 ($10.53) in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.