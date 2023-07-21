Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $732.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.73). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.57), with a volume of 84,315 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 732 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 732. The company has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

