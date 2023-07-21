STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
OTC:SFIGA remained flat at $81.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.
About STAR Financial Group
