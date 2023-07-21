STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

STAR Financial Group Stock Performance

OTC:SFIGA remained flat at $81.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.

About STAR Financial Group

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

