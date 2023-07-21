Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading Down 1.4%

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 101,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 42,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Starr Peak Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53.

About Starr Peak Mining

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

