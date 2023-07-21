Status Price Tops $0.0257 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Status has a total market cap of $99.01 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,942.56 or 1.00038848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,247,871 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,856,247,870.533029 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02594174 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $12,310,761.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

