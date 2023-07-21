Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Status has a market capitalization of $98.64 million and $5.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.84 or 1.00010559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,247,871 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,856,247,870.533029 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02594174 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $12,310,761.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.