Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

