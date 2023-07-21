Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,818. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,389,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 866,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

