Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $117.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.36. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,830,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

