Stifel Nicolaus Trims Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Target Price to $9.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. Funko has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $161,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Funko by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 625,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 342,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

