Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lumen Technologies Call Options (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 22,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 17,478 call options.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,330,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,546,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.