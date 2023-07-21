StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.59. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intellicheck by 7.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.