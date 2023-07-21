StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.