StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.33.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
