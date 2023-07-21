StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

