StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
