StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

WWE stock opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $11,890,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.