StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

