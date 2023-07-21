StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

