StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
JVA stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.20.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
