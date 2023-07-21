StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Featured Stories
