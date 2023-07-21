StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

