StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

