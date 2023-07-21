StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
