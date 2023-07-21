Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Stratabound Minerals Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.