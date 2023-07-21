Streakk Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003446 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $242,564.71 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 1.02003448 USD and is down -9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $408,273.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

