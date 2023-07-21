Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $331.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.71.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $296.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.06 and a 200-day moving average of $278.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker has a 1-year low of $196.37 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.