Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $579.58 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,901.73 or 1.00068794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024366 USD and is down -33.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $513.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

