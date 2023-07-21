Substratum Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $627.30 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024366 USD and is down -33.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $513.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

