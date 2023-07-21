Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 255 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $256.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.