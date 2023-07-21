Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.