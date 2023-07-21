Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.