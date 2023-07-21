Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,057 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.