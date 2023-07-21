Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $342.56 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

