Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.