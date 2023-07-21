Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $507.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.21 and a 200-day moving average of $459.04. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $509.81.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

