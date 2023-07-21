Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 6,869 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

