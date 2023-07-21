Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

