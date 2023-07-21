Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SMFG opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

