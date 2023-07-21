Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,566 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 1.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Sun Communities worth $237,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $139.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.