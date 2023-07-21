Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $22.58

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $22.12. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 378,482 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

