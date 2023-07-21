Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Northland Securities from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $302.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $329.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.