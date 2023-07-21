Susquehanna Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $72.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. 3,056,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,028,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

