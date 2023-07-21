SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.