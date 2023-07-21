Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

