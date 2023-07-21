Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.09), with a volume of 417,799 shares traded.

Synairgen Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.27 million, a PE ratio of -81.11 and a beta of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19.

About Synairgen

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.