T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

